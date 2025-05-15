  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman
  • Surprising name to shockingly turn heel and align with Paul Heyman's group, says WWE veteran

Surprising name to shockingly turn heel and align with Paul Heyman's group, says WWE veteran

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified May 15, 2025 17:16 GMT
Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's new alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has been slowly finding its way to the top. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks Sami Zayn will shockingly turn on CM Punk and join the group in the coming weeks.

Ad

Last month, Sami Zayn was given a choice to join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW. However, he refused to do so and stood up against the villainous trio on every possible occasion in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer thinks Zayn is going to turn and join forces with The Wiseman's new alliance. The veteran stated there's more than one reason for Sami Zayn to turn, and by the looks of it, the Honorary Uce has been similarly planting the seeds to what The Visionary did with The Shield.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think Sami Zayn is going to turn, and I just have it in my gut, and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami is always giving looks, and if you go back and watch, Sami has a chair, and each week he's behind the group, and it just reminds me of that whole turning of The Shield," Dreamer said. (From 05:02 to 05:30)
Ad
Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will face Paul Heyman's alliance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Last month, Roman Reigns and CM Punk were taken out on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins decimated the two following the event in Las Vegas.

Later, the villainous duo made an example out of Sami Zayn when The Honorary Uce refused to join Paul Heyman's alliance. However, The Second City Saint returned to WWE RAW with vengeance.

Ad

After costing Seth Rollins an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk vowed to get the group back. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso backed up The Straight Edge Star against Rollins and Breakker.

Ad

Later, WWE confirmed a tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event with Punk teaming up with Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in Florida. It'll be interesting to see if Sami Zayn turns on CM Punk.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications