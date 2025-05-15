Surprising name to shockingly turn heel and align with Paul Heyman's group, says WWE veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's new alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has been slowly finding its way to the top. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks Sami Zayn will shockingly turn on CM Punk and join the group in the coming weeks.

Last month, Sami Zayn was given a choice to join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW. However, he refused to do so and stood up against the villainous trio on every possible occasion in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer thinks Zayn is going to turn and join forces with The Wiseman's new alliance. The veteran stated there's more than one reason for Sami Zayn to turn, and by the looks of it, the Honorary Uce has been similarly planting the seeds to what The Visionary did with The Shield.

"I think Sami Zayn is going to turn, and I just have it in my gut, and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami is always giving looks, and if you go back and watch, Sami has a chair, and each week he's behind the group, and it just reminds me of that whole turning of The Shield," Dreamer said. (From 05:02 to 05:30)

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will face Paul Heyman's alliance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Last month, Roman Reigns and CM Punk were taken out on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins decimated the two following the event in Las Vegas.

Later, the villainous duo made an example out of Sami Zayn when The Honorary Uce refused to join Paul Heyman's alliance. However, The Second City Saint returned to WWE RAW with vengeance.

After costing Seth Rollins an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk vowed to get the group back. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso backed up The Straight Edge Star against Rollins and Breakker.

Later, WWE confirmed a tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event with Punk teaming up with Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in Florida. It'll be interesting to see if Sami Zayn turns on CM Punk.

