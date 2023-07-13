34-year-old superstar claims "nothing comes close" to his finishing move on WWE RAW

A 34-year-old WWE RAW Superstar believes "nothing comes close" to his finishing move on the red brand.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa battled The Miz in a No Disqualifications match. Ciampa appeared to be on the verge of winning the bout when Bronson Reed interfered.

Bronson Reed beat Ciampa down and hit him with an Elbow Drop outside the ring. Back inside the squared circle, the big man followed it up with the Tsunami splash, and The Miz capitalized for the pinfall victory.

Recently, Reed took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe. He claimed that nothing on the RAW roster comes close to his Tsunami finishing move from the top turnbuckle. Reed also claimed to execute the Elbow Drop better than anyone else in the business in a tweet earlier today.

"I never said top rope guys. Plus if we're talking top rope nothing comes close to the TSUNAMI," tweeted Reed.

Bronson Reed discloses his ultimate goal in WWE

Bronson Reed is incredibly athletic for his size and could be destined for greatness in WWE.

During a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Reed revealed that he wants to become a champion in the company and compete at the promotion's biggest events of the year.

"Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be a part of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series," said Reed.

The former NJPW star added that he hopes to be able to make some of his dream matches a reality down the line.

"So hopefully I am featured in them and have some of those dream matches I can tick off of my bucket list. I have a few people in my sights that I’d love to be able to step in the ring with. Whether it happens, I don’t know. But that is sort of what I’m looking forward to.”

Bronson Reed captured the NXT North American Championship during his time in WWE's developmental promotion but is yet to capture gold on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Reed as the build toward SummerSlam 2023 continues.

