34-year-old WWE star breaks silence after giving Penta his first loss on RAW

WWE Superstar Penta suffered his first-ever loss on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Ludwig Kaiser handed the luchador an upset on the red brand, and the star has now broken his silence regarding the victory.

Since Pentagon Jr. debuted on the RAW brand, he has defeated Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser in singles matches. While the former AEW star didn't win the Royal Rumble, it was a multi-man contest.

On the February 24 episode of the Monday night show, the Imperium member defeated Dunne and Penta in a Triple Threat match. In a RAW Exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, Ludwig Kaiser denied accusations of stealing a victory over Penta and Pete Dunne.

The 34-year-old WWE Superstar claimed Penta stole the attention he had been receiving since joining the company and asserted he earned his win through hard work and humility.

"Stealing [the victory]? What are you talking about stealing, Cathy? Who was [it] stolen from? I feel like somebody stole something from me. I feel like Penta has been stealing attention from Ludwig Kaiser since the day he walked into this company, isn't that right? And you're standing here talking to me like I was stealing anything, no. I wasn't stealing anything. What I've been doing is working hard, being humble, going out there, hitting every ball they're throwing at me out [of] the park, that's what I’ve been doing, I have not been stealing anything," Kaiser said. [From 00:12 to 00:54]

You can watch the full interview below:

Ludwig Kaiser makes a bold claim after defeating Penta on WWE RAW

The former NXT Tag Team Champion further stated that he punished Penta El Zero Miedo for stealing his thunder. Ludwig Kaiser claimed he took away the former AEW star's recent attention and hype as retribution.

In the same interview, the Imperium member asserted that 2025 would be his year of dominance.

"Penta though, Penta has been stealing, and you know what happened? I punished him, I punished him for that. I took away what means the most to him, and that is the attention, that is the hype he has been enjoying over the last few weeks. But no more, Penta! [sic] 2025 is going to be the year of Ludwig Kaiser," he added. [From 00:55 to 01:21]

Fans will have to wait and see if the Triple H-led creative team plans to push Kaiser for a singles championship soon.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

