34-year-old WWE star who was brought back by Triple H sends a message to Shinsuke Nakamura after RAW

This week on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He did so by beating Bronson Reed, who then took to Twitter to send a message to his latest opponent.

Reed was brought back to WWE by Triple H in December of 2022. He is a former NXT North American Champion and has competed in numerous high-profile matches on the main roster as well.

Taking to Twitter, Reed reacted to a slow-motion video of Nakamura hitting him with the Kinshasa. He sent out a short message in reaction to the same.

"Pfft little kiss on the cheek." wrote Reed

Shinsuke Nakamura has his sights set on a WWE World Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura has his sights set on the company's World Title. Following his win over Bronson Reed on RAW, The King of Strong Style stated that he came to WWE to become a world champion.

Nakamura, who could potentially become a world champion by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, spoke with Cathy Kelley after RAW. He said that the Money in the Bank is his first step to a world championship. Nakamura stated:

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase."

Nakamura will be joined by Ricochet and a bunch of other superstars in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Japanese veteran is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, and also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli).

Will Shinsuke Nakamura finally win a World Championship in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!

