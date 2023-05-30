"I came to WWE to be the World Champion" - 43-year-old veteran targets Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' titles after huge win on RAW

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura has his sights on winning a World Championship in the company.

Nakamura competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against the dominant Bronson Reed this week. The two stars battled long and hard, and finally, the Japanese star landed a devastating Kinshasa to overcome Reed and walk out with the win.

Backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley spoke with The King of Strong Style after RAW this week. He claimed that the company had changed his life and a getting a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase was another life-changer. He made it clear that he would use any means necessary to capture the briefcase and seemingly cash in on either World Champion, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase." [0:20 - 1:00]

You can watch the full interview here:

Seth Rollins was in action on WWE RAW

It was a moment of celebration for The Visionary as he kicked off the show. Rollins was in a jubilant mood during his first night on RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion.

After a brief promo, Seth and AJ Styles shared a moment of mutual respect after their battle at Night of Champions. Soon, they were interrupted by The Judgment Day. In a war of words that followed, the stable issued a challenge to Rollins and Styles for a match.

WWE official Adam Pearce was on board with the idea and scheduled a tag match for the main event. Rollins and Styles geared up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. During the match, Seth picked up the win for his team after successive Stomps on Priest.

While Rollins has been delivering some clinical performances over the last few months, the new champ should be wary of the eventual Money in the Bank winner.

