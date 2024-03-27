34-year-old WWE star confirms the name of new devastating finisher

A WWE Superstar unveiled a brand new devastating finisher on Monday Night RAW, and he even christened it with a name. The star in question is Andrade who made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble after his time in Tony Khan's promotion, AEW.

On this week's edition of RAW, the 34-year-old star was set to face Ivar in a singles match. However, The Viking Raiders' member was not medically cleared, and as a result of the card being subject to change, Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci was announced by RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce.

Following an interesting contest, the former United States Champion debuted a new finisher which was seemingly a variation of a butterfly-twisting neckbreakker move to claim his win over The Imperium member. Andrade took to X/Twitter to celebrate his win and revealed his new destructing finishing move while confirming that it would be called "The Message," moving forward:

"NEW FINISH NAME THE MESSAGE #WWERaw," he wrote.

Andrade opens up about facing Giovanni Vinci on WWE RAW

Last night on the Red brand show, Vinci was not accompanied by his Imperium members Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser. He put on an excellent effort during his match against the former AEW star but failed to pick up the win on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

During a backstage interview, Andrade was asked about his match against The Imperium member. The former US Champion praised his opponent and stated he's waiting for what happens after the Showcase of the Immortals:

"First, he was a good opponent. Vinci is amazing. But I’m just getting started in WWE. I am waiting for what happens after WrestleMania," he said.

When asked about the nature of his relationship with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, the 34-year-old star noted that everyone needs to wait for that. Whether or not Andrade joins forces with Judgment Day faction at WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

