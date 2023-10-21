34-year-old WWE star makes bold claim ahead of massive title match on SmackDown

A week after an eventful season premiere of WWE SmackDown, the status of the top title of Friday nights for Crown Jewel will likely be revealed tonight.

Women's Champion IYO SKY will defend against arguably the biggest star in the division, Charlotte Flair. Granted, this is the umpteenth time The Queen is getting a title shot, albeit it isn't something undeserving.

However, SKY's defacto faction leader, Bayley, has proclaimed that it is the era of Damage CTRL. The Role Model has played a significant role in the champion's recent successful title defenses:

"Damage CTRL's era," Bayley wrote on Instagram.

Despite heavy rumors of Bayley turning on IYO SKY when the latter became Ms. Money in the Bank surfaced online, it seems that is not happening soon. However, it didn't stop the 34-year-old from disclosing her dream match for WrestleMania involving Damage CTRL. Check out the details here.

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill reportedly the direction WWE is heading, Ric Flair comments

Since returning to television after spending time away with husband, Andrade El Idolo, Charlotte Flair has predominantly been part of the Women's title picture on SmackDown.

A new report by Wrestling Observer has revealed that following last week's tease between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill, the creative team wants to book that match in the not-too-distant future. Whether the bout will happen as soon as Crown Jewel or be kept on hold for WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

When speaking to Comicbook.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that anything Charlotte Flair does is money. Moreover, he feels Jade Cargill does not want anything to do with the 14-time World Champion:

"Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she’ll get mad because she doesn’t like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd. Sometimes, it’s meant to happen. I don’t know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I’m not sure. As a father’s standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don’t want nothing to do with The Queen," Ric Flair said. [H/T: PWMania]

Is Charlotte Flair Jade Cargill's first feud since signing with WWE? While it's plausible, the former AEW star's stomping grounds haven't been made official yet.

Is Jade Cargill heading to SmackDown tonight to cost Charlotte Flair the Women's Championship contest? Sound off in the comments section below.

