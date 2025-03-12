34-year-old WWE star sends three-word message regarding upcoming title match; Bianca Belair reacts

Two athletes on the WWE roster, including Bianca Belair, attempt to position themselves in prominent roles in 2025. As the product garners more eyes leading into WrestleMania, it makes sense for the company to push its best players.

The EST has already taken the first step towards reverting to WWE's main event scene after spending a whole year in the tag team division. Meanwhile, her husband, Montez Ford, hopes to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown alongside Angelo Dawkins.

Taking to Instagram, Montez Ford emphasized the necessity of scoring a victory this Friday as the Street Profits take on DIY. They have not held gold in the tag team division for far too long. Many believed their run had lost steam until they began showing a character change.

Ford says the job is only complete when the Street Profits win the belts for a fourth time in their career. They have held the main roster's and NXT's tag team titles once each:

"JOB'S NOT FINISHED," Montez Ford wrote.

"Oooooweeeee🔥🔥🔥," Bianca Belair reacted to Ford's post.

Watch Montez Ford's Instagram reel below:

Bianca Belair's title match is scheduled for WrestleMania 41, where she will look to defeat Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship. WWE's creative team has also teased the inclusion of former champion Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair could move to RAW, but the former WWE Women's Champion has some unfinished business

While the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era is the number one contender to Iyo Sky on The Grandest Stage of Them All, she has a high-profile storyline on SmackDown.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts speculated on Bianca Belair's future role in the Jade Cargill vs. Naomi rivalry. Roberts believes the big money match is between the EST and Jade, so the latter could also move to RAW post-Mania. However, the 41-year-old analyst also noted that the former AEW TBS Champion could cost Bianca the upcoming title contest.

After Naomi admitted to attacking Jade Cargill last week, The Storm knocked her out while a helpless Belair looked on. The Glow had just called her an "ungrateful b***h" for walking away despite their success together since Jade was out of the picture. Whether Bianca shows up on SmackDown this week to respond bears watching.

Will Bianca Belair win her first world title in over a year at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and share your thoughts!

