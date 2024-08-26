34-year-old WWE star shares message ahead of RAW; hasn't wrestled in 126 days

A returning WWE Superstar shared an interesting message ahead of the red brand's show tonight. The star in question has not been in action since the April 22 edition of RAW.

Giovanni Vinci has not competed in a match in months but will be returning to WWE SmackDown soon. The promotion has been airing vignettes of the former Imperium member in recent weeks. Ludwig Kaiser brutally attacked the 34-year-old on April 22 after Imperium lost to The New Day in a tag team match.

Vinci appears to be returning with his NXT gimmick on the main roster and shared a message on Instagram today ahead of RAW. He shared some photos of himself working out and noted that strength lay in consistency.

You can check out Vinci's Instagram post below:

Gunther is the leader of Imperium and was in favor of kicking Giovanni Vinci out of the group. The Ring General will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praises Imperium star

Wrestling veteran and former head writer for WWE, Vince Russo, recently praised Ludwig Kaiser and noted that the German had impressed him on RAW.

Randy Orton defeated Kaiser in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW before brawling with Gunther after the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that he could tell Kaiser got it right away. He noted that the 34-year-old was calculated with everything he did and was all about nuances.

"This guy is all about nuances, bro. Bro, you can tell immediately if somebody's got it and gets it on their ring entrance. You can tell immediately. And every single thing this dude does on his ring entrance is so meticulous and so calculated. These are the nuances, bro, that if you don't understand it you'll never see it," he said. [2:55 – 3:28]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Giovanni Vinci signed with the promotion in 2017 and captured the NXT Tag Team Championship twice with Ludwig Kaiser (formerly known as Marcel Barthel). It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Vinci moving forward on SmackDown.

