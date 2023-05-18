34-year-old WWE Superstar has hilarious response to fan claiming he is too old for his wrestling style

A former Intercontinental Champion has responded to a member of the WWE Universe who claimed he is too old for his wrestling style.

Ricochet lost the Intercontinental Championship to Gunther last year but gave it everything he had in the match. The Ring General has gone on to have a dominant reign as IC Champion and is scheduled to put the title on the line against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions later this month. The 34-year-old superstar is currently in a tag team with Braun Strowman, and the duo was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

Recently, a wrestling fan claimed on social media that Ricochet was too old to perform the high-flying moves he used to do in the past. The former United States Champion took to Twitter to respond to the fan by laughing at them.

"Hahahaha 😂😅," he tweeted.

Ricochet details his incredible spot with Logan Paul at WWE Royal Rumble

Ricochet and Logan Paul had an amazing moment this past January during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

This year's Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The premium live event saw Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble matches. Rhea went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, while Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Possibly the most memorable spot from this year's Royal Rumble was when Ricochet and Logan Paul launched at each other from opposite sides of the ring. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT North American Champion disclosed that he wanted Logan to feel comfortable and was able to time his jump perfectly to execute the memorable spot.

"Going into it, I told him, 'Listen, I want you to be as comfortable as possible. So I don't want you to wait on me. I don't want you to think about me. I don't want you to even worry about me at all. So whenever you're comfortable, you just go and I'll go and time it off of your jump, I'll time it off of you," he said.

sai @meteoras logan paul and ricochet are CRAZY LMAO #royalrumble logan paul and ricochet are CRAZY LMAO #royalrumble https://t.co/DyDoDbheSn

Ricochet has been with WWE since 2018 and continues to succeed on the main roster. He won the SmackDown World Cup last year and will now look to make an impact on the tag team division with Braun Strowman on RAW.

Which WWE RAW superstars would you like to see challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes