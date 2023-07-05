34-year-old WWE Superstar is "ready to unleash" untapped potential after returning to RAW

A 34-year-old superstar has delivered a message to the WWE Universe after her appearance last night on RAW.

Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox were a part of the Tag Team Turmoil match night on the red brand. The duo were eliminated during a commercial break and the match was eventually won by Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

As a result of the victory, Green and Deville are the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recaptured the titles at Money in the Bank this past Saturday after Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey.

Dana took to Twitter after her appearance on WWE RAW last night and claimed that she is ready to unleash her untapped potential. The Tag Team Turmoil match last night on RAW was the first time Dana has competed on the red brand since her loss to Rhea Ripley on May 8th.

"Straight FACTS!!! Anytime anywhere … TRUE WORK HORSE … ready to unleash the#untappedpotential," she tweeted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo defends Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke recently received a lot of criticism from WWE fans after her singles match with Cora Jade in NXT.

Cora defeated Dana in the match, but the company attempted to do an injury angle with Brooke, which didn't go over well. The crowd refused to get behind Dana, and many fans took digs at her on social media for her in-ring work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo advised Dana Brooke to ignore the trolls because they would never be able to do what she does anyway.

"Who are these people getting to you? These are people who wanna be you. These are people who wanna be in that spot. These are people that are so jealous about what you have accomplished in your life, knowing that they never ever can. You can't let these people get to you, bro," said Vince Russo. [From 05:04 to 05:30]

Dana Brooke is a 15-time 24/7 Champion but has never held a major title on the main roster. Her athleticism is undeniable, but she has been unable to connect with the WWE Universe so far. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran is given the opportunity to unleash her "untapped potential" moving forward.

