“Just a bathroom break,” “They should've won” - WWE fans react to controversial end of Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night WWE RAW, five teams took part in the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match - Nikki Cross & Emma vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Tegan Nox & Dana Brooke.

Wrestling fans leaned on Carter & Chance as the favorites to come up on the top during the turmoil match. The winners of the match would face Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, but the Stamford-based company has not officially announced the date.

After the match began, Sonya and Chelsea demonstrated to be a dominant tag team, running through all of their opponents. They eventually defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to win a crack at the tag team championship.

This victory was unexpected, given Chelsea Green and Sonya's five-match losing streak. However, Deville assaulted Kayden Carter with a cheap shot while the referee was preoccupied as Green pinned Carter in the tag team battle.

The bout's result snubbed WWE fans, and they took to Twitter to share their honest reactions to Deville and Green taking home the victory.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan said that the match was terrible and bathroom-break-worthy.

Another WWE fan shared that the tag team turmoil match was mind-numbing.

A user also said Kayden Carter and Katana Chance deserved to win to face Morgan and Raquel.

A fan shared an apparent botch by Katana in the match’s closing moments.

Chris @ChrisRosado95 @WWE What a botch by Katana lmao @WWE What a botch by Katana lmao

Another wrestling fan said that Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell also deserved better bookings in WWE.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez saved Natalya on WWE RAW

Later in the show, wrestling veteran Natalya faced Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship for the third time. At Night of Championship, The Queen of Spades suffered an awful upset next to Ripley.

When a rematch between the two women was scheduled a few weeks ago on the red brand, The Judgment Day member took out Nattie before the match, and the bout was called off.

Tonight the 41-year-old star showed a strong presence against Ripley. But in the closing moments, The Nightmare turned things around, hitting Natalya with the riptide and pinning her for the win.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan rushed to the ring as she celebrated her victory, but the champion dodged and rolled out just in time to escape before punishing Nattie more.

It remains to be seen if the Tag Team Champions can successfully defend their title against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

What did you think of WWE Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes