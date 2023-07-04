Former champion puts Rhea Ripley on notice ahead of title match on WWE RAW

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW will feature Rhea Ripley defending her title for the first time as the Women's World Champion.

As announced by the company, The Eradicator is slated to face former Divas Champion Natalya and seems more sound and prepared than ever.

Ripley was supposed to meet the Queen of Harts on the red brand last week, but the bout was canceled after Mami assaulted her opponent prior to the match.

However, the two will meet again in a reportedly “career-defining title rematch. Natalya warned Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's RAW title bout, saying it's her turn to shine.

“I thought getting a title match with the women’s champ would be a dream come true, but honestly it’s been a nightmare. I’ve shown Rhea nothing but respect and Rhea has shown me the opposite. Now it’s time for me to show her who I am. #WWERaw,” Nattie wrote.

Nattie @NatbyNature I thought getting a title match with the women's champ would be a dream come true, but honestly it's been a nightmare. I've shown Rhea nothing but respect and Rhea has shown me the opposite. Now it's time for me to show her who I am. #WWERaw

Natalya has been crushed following her devastating loss to the Judgment Day member in 69 seconds at the 2023 Night of Champions. During a backstage interview on RAW a few weeks ago, the 41-year-old suggested a character change.

It remains to be seen what the former Divas Champion brings to the table to face The Nightmare on Monday Night RAW.

