"These are people who wanna be in that spot" - Vince Russo has a message for 34-year-old WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo sent a strong message in support of Dana Brooke after she was trolled online following her match at last week's episode of NXT.

Though Brooke took on a heel Cora Jade, she was still booed by the fans at the Tuesday night show. Despite her best efforts, the 34-year-old could not turn the crowd in her favor. Following the episode, many fans on Twitter began taking digs at Dana Brooke and criticized her for her in-ring skills.

The online vitriol forced the former 24/7 Champion to issue a tweet, upon which she received an outpouring of love and support from her fans and colleagues. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo advised Brooke to ignore the trolls, saying they were fueled by jealousy.

The former WWE personality explained that the very reason Dana Brooke's critics were calling her out was because they couldn't be in her spot.

"Who are these people getting to you? These are people who wanna be you. These are people who wanna be in that spot. These are people that are so jealous about what you have accomplished in your life, knowing that they never ever can. You can let these people get to you, bro," said Vince Russo. [From 05:04 to 05:30]

Check out the full video below:

Mickie James doesn't think WWE should have sent Dana Brooke to NXT

On her recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mickie James stated that WWE shouldn't have sent Dana Brooke for a match in NXT.

The former Women's Champion added that the promotion could have instead brought her back as a manager. James explained that the NXT crowds are most likely to cheer only workhorses like Seth Rollins and Natalya.

"I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place unless you were going to send her, like you said, in a Mandy Rose role, like a manager type of character. She was brought up in the system, it is one thing when you send like a Seth Rollins, or you send Nattie (Natalya) back, because they have the respect, and they are you know, workhorses, you know what I mean? Like Dana was taught a WWE-style system, and now there is this new generation of that same kind of system but more elaborate," said Mickie James.

It remains to be seen if Dana Brooke will appear on NXT again sometime soon or if WWE will choose to utilize her only on the main roster.

