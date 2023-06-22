Mickie James claims 34-year-old WWE Superstar was the "wrong choice" to send to NXT

Mickie James doesn't believe that a 34-year-old WWE Superstar was put in a position to succeed after returning to NXT.

Last night on NXT, Cora Jade defeated Dana Brooke in a singles match. Dana appeared to injure her knee during the bout but refused medical attention. Ultimately, the injury was too much to overcome, and Cora Jade picked up the victory after the referee stopped the match during a submission hold.

Despite Dana Brooke refusing to give up in the match, the NXT audience never warmed up to her and chanted for her to tap out. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James stated that the NXT audience respects "workhorses" in the company and wouldn't get behind Dana Brooke:

"I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place unless you were going to send her, like you said, in a Mandy Rose role, like a manager type of character. She was brought up in the system, it is one thing when you send like a Seth Rollins, or you send Nattie (Natalya) back, because they have the respect, and they are you know, workhorses, you know what I mean? Like Dana was taught a WWE-style system, and now there is this new generation of that same kind of system but more elaborate," she said. [From 00:01 - 00:32]

Mickie James slams fans for their behavior toward former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was harassed by wrestling fans at an airport, and Mickie James reacted to the incident.

Jeff is a WWE legend who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He recently returned from the company after stepping away to deal with personal issues.

Mickie James took to Twitter recently to bash the behavior of the fans who harassed Jeff Hardy and noted that real fans would never do something like that:

"Wow! This is disgusting behavior. Real fans would never do this!! I'm so sorry Jeff Hardy. You deserve better," she tweeted.

Mickie was released by the company in 2021 and returned to IMPACTWrestling following her departure. Only time will tell if the 43-year-old will return to WWE in the future.

