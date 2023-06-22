34-year-old WWE Superstar shares backstage photo with AJ Styles, sends a message

WWE Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim recently took to social media to share a backstage photo with AJ Styles and also sent a message to The O.C. leader.

After being released from the company in 2021, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7, 2022, episode of RAW and aligned herself with Styles' faction. In doing so, she became the first-ever female member to join the group, which already consists of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Taking to Instagram, Mia Yim shared a backstage photo of herself and The Phenomenal One throwing up the Too Sweet hand gesture. The 34-year-old also sent a short message.

"Throw ‘em up 🤘🏽#TheOc #Phenomenal #Michin #Smackdown @ajstylesp1 @wwe," wrote Yim.

Ken Anderson praised AJ Styles by calling him the best wrestler in the world

Ken Anderson praised his former IMPACT Wrestling colleague AJ Styles by calling him the best in the business.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anderson recalled wrestling The Phenomenal One. He further praised the former WWE Champion and called him "versatile" and someone who is capable of working with anybody.

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can wrestle, work with anybody."

Michin 미친 @MiaYim 2009: Studying Aj Styles Vs Samoa Joe matches

2023: WHAT IS LIFE 2009: Studying Aj Styles Vs Samoa Joe matches 2023: WHAT IS LIFE https://t.co/VS4k0ujR6N

Styles has been feuding with Karrion Kross on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, he teamed up with 'Michin' Mia Yim to compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Kross and his wife, Scarlett, which he lost.

The Phenomenal One currently isn't booked for a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, he did face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

