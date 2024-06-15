35-year-old female WWE star sends an unhappy message to Randy Orton

Randy Orton returned to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown after being absent for a while. After the show, Cathy Kelley asked The Viper in an interview whether they were friends, and she was not satisfied with his answer.

The Legend Killer returned to help Kevin Owens, who was being attacked by The Bloodline in the ring after his match against Solo Sikoa in the main event. They have been feuding with the villainous faction for a while now, and it does not seem like it is over yet.

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, Cathy Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens and Randy Orton backstage. When she referred to both of them as friends, KO asked The Viper whether he considered him his friend. Orton responded by saying:

"I think we're getting there, we got little ways to go but... listen, out of nowhere is kinda my thing, so I figured tonight we're in Scotland, I love Scotland. Hell, Drew is from Scotland I love Drew, what can I say? I just figured I'd come out all the way over here across the sea and I would help my friend, acquaintance, buddy, whatever you want to call it."

However, Randy later corrected himself and said that he and Owens were friends after all and that he was just trying to play it cool. Orton also mentioned that he did not have many friends around in the Stamford-based promotion.

When Cathy Kelley asked Randy whether she was his friend, the WWE veteran said that maybe one day they could be friends. This did not please Kelley at all, as she took to X/Twitter to call out Randy Orton for not considering her his friend even though she had given him a whole tub of Nutella as a gift.

"I get this man @RandyOrton a whole tub of nutella (iykyk) and he says we’re still not friends yet," Cathy Kelley shared.

What the future has in store for The Viper and The Prizefighter remains to be seen.

Kevin Owens teased that he and Randy Orton could fight The Bloodline at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are currently not scheduled to compete at Clash at the Castle 2024. However, anything can happen at the show. During the interview, KO made it clear that he and The Viper were not done with The Bloodline just yet.

Kevin suggested that they get more payback every chance they get. Cathy Kelley then reminded them about Clash at the Castle 2024, and Owens teased that they could fight the villainous faction during the show by stating that they would think about it. It will be interesting to see whether they will appear at the event or not.