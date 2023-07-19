35-year-old former superstar reveals she "didn't want to come back to wrestling" after leaving WWE last year

A 35-year-old former WWE Superstar almost walked away from wrestling after departing the company.

IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 took place this past Saturday night, and a former WWE star picked up a major victory. Trinity (formerly known as Naomi) defeated Deonna Purrazzo to capture the Knockouts Championship.

Her time with WWE came to a sudden end in May 2022, when she and Sasha Banks, who were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, walked out of the company. The duo reportedly did not agree with the company's creative direction for them and decided to leave the promotion. Banks now performs as Mercedes Moné in NJPW, and Naomi has found a new home in IMPACT.

Talking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Trinity disclosed that she considered walking away from wrestling because of how poorly her time with the promotion ended. She noted that the support from wrestling fans gave her the confidence to push forward.

"The support, it’s everything. That’s what made me continue. The negativity on social media got to me, and I felt so broken down mentally that I didn’t want to come back to wrestling, but the fans constantly brought me positivity. Their care gave me that confidence and belief in myself. That’s who I’m rocking with: them," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Former WWE Superstar Trinity on joining IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity is excited about her future in IMPACT Wrestling and has vowed to prove herself moving forward.

Her time in IMPACT is off to an impressive start, as she has already won the Knockouts Championship. During her conversation with Sports Illustrated, she disclosed that she is grateful to IMPACT Wrestling for allowing her the opportunity to prove herself and rewrite her story.

"This is only the beginning. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity Impact is giving me to prove myself. I’m changing the narrative and rewriting my own story," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Despite their time with the company ending poorly, the fans would welcome Mercedes Moné and Trinity back if they ever were to return. In the meantime, she is focused on having a lengthy reign as Knockouts Champion.

