"True friends are great riches" - Trinity celebrates with Mercedes Moné and WWE star after major title win

Trinity (formerly known as Naomi) celebrated with Mercedes Moné and a WWE Superstar following her victory last night at IMPACT Slammiversary 2023.

She battled Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary last night at St. Clair College in Ontario, Canada. Trinity emerged victorious in the match to become the new Knockouts World Champion.

Last year, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks now performs as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro-Wrestling following her departure from the company, and her former tag team partner has found a new home at IMPACT Wrestling.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a photo after her victory last night at Slammiversary. In the photo, she is posing with the championship alongside Mercedes Moné and WWE Superstar Tamina. She added the caption "True friends are great riches" to the picture seen below.

Former WWE star Trinity on the locker room at IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity recently discussed the locker room in IMPACT Wrestling ahead of her title match at Slammiversary.

She made her debut for the promotion in May earlier this year, and AEW star CM Punk was in attendance. During the Slammiversary Press Pass, Trinity spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about the IMPACT locker room and said she has been a natural fit so far.

"I love my old locker room, and I love my sisters, so being in a good locker room, a strong locker room, a solid locker room is very important to me and I definitely have that in IMPACT [Wrestling]. I feel that I naturally fit right in there which I wasn't sure if I was or wasn't going to, just being so new to the team and the roster but it works and I'm happy there. I think it's going to be a great environment for me to grow in," she said.

The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has brought some more attention to IMPACT Wrestling since her arrival to the promotion earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how long she will be able to hold onto the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship following her impressive victory at Slammiversary 2023.

