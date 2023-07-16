WWE Superstar reacts to Trinity Fatu fka Naomi winning the Knockouts Championship

At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, Trinity Fatu won the Knockouts World Championship by defeating Deonna Purrazzo.

Fatu's former WWE colleague and good friend, Bayley, took to Twitter to react to her historic win.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley sent out a five-word message with a green heart emoji in honor of the new Knockouts Champion.

"Bring it to da floor," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Purrazzo won the championship three months ago at IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view. This was shortly prior to Fatu's debut with the promotion.

Since arriving in the promotion, Fatu has defeated the likes of Gisele Shaw, KiLynn King, and Jai Vidal.

Trinity Fatu recently spoke about the IMPACT Wrestling locker room

Trinity Fatu recently commented on the IMPACT Wrestling locker room. Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she shared her experience regarding the same.

Fatu spoke about the competitive nature of the locker room and how the other superstars have motivated her to become a better wrestler. She said:

"It's very refreshing, very competitive, and I love that. Each woman in that locker room makes me want to become a better wrestler, become a better talent and, push myself to my limits, and I know I'm going to do that every time I step in the ring with them."

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB The Tears on Trinity Fatu's Face when she became the NEW Knockouts Champion Tonight said ALL. Redemption, Determination, Hunger, Self Worth , RELIEF.

Fatu added:

"Every locker room is different and being a SmackDown girl for so many years, I definitely wasn't sure of what type of locker room I was gonna be walking into. I love my old locker room, and I love my sisters, so being in a good locker room, a strong locker room, a solid locker room is very important to me and I definitely have that in IMPACT [Wrestling]. I feel that I naturally fit right in there which I wasn't sure if I was or wasn't going to, just being so new to the team and the roster but it works and I'm happy there. I think it's going to be a great environment for me to grow in."

Trinity Fatu left WWE alongside Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and both women have found success since leaving the company.

What did you make of Fatu winning the IMPACT Knockouts Title? Sound off in the comment section