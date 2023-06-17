35-year-old injured WWE Superstar responds to heartwarming message from Bayley

A recently injured WWE Superstar has responded to a heartfelt message from Bayley.

Damage CTRL challenged Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the May 12th edition of WWE SmackDown. The match resulted in disaster, as both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai sustained injuries during the match. Liv is out of action with a shoulder injury, while Dakota is slated to miss a significant amount of time with a torn ACL.

Bayley appeared on WWE's The Bump this past Wednesday and sent a message to Dakota Kai as she recovers from injury:

"I want to take this time to say, Hi, Dakota, I miss you. You are the greatest. And don't try to jump in on that, guys. It is my moment," she said.

Dakota Kai took to Twitter today to respond to the heartfelt message and reacted with a teary-eyed emoji.

Dakota Kai sends WWE star Bayley a message on her birthday

Bayley celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday and received a message from her Damage CTRL stablemate.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam after Bianca Belair successfully retained the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch. The heel faction dominated the women's division for a bit but has recently fallen on some hard times.

However, both Bayley and IYO SKY have recently gotten back on track and have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 1st.

Dakota Kai took to Twitter yesterday to wish The Role Model a happy birthday and added that she will forever be grateful to the leader of Damage CTRL:

"Happy birthday to this one, I’ll be forever grateful," she tweeted.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota Happy birthday to this one, I’ll be forever grateful 🩷 Happy birthday to this one, I’ll be forever grateful 🩷 https://t.co/fGJM6chAsG

Dakota Kai was released by the company in April 2022 but ultimately returned at SummerSlam later in the year. It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL is still together when Dakota is healthy enough to return to the company.

