35-year-old reveals new nickname ahead of WWE Draft

A popular star has given himself a new nickname ahead of this year's WWE Draft. The promotion will be shaking up its rosters beginning this Friday on SmackDown.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has taken to social media today to reveal a new nickname. The veteran was not booked for a match at WrestleMania XL, but picked up a victory alongside Andrade over JD McDonagh and Santos Escobar this past Monday night on RAW. He took to his official X account today to share an image of himself along with his new "The Frontrunner" nickname.

"The Frontrunner 😎," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet's former tag team partner, Braun Strowman, will also be eligible to be selected in this year's WWE Draft. Strowman has not competed since the duo's victory over Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis on the May 1, 2023 episode of RAW.

Ricochet opens up about coming up short in big WWE matches

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently discussed his record in big matches in the company and noted that wrestling can be unpredictable.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, the 35-year-old was asked about why he hasn't been able to win many of his matches at premium live events.

Ricochet referenced a quote from Mike Tyson and noted that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

"I think in those moments; it's not even about what happens, it's just the, I don't even know how to say it, it's the moment because anything can happen when you're out there. So in those moments when you come up short or something like that happens, it's not even necessarily that something happens; it's just a moment! You can train as much as you want, but as (Mike) Tyson said, everyone's got a plan until you get punched in the mouth," he said. [From 03:33 - 04:22]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ricochet has held the Intercontinental and the United States Championship on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he can finally break through and capture a major title in WWE this year.