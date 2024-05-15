35-year-old shares heartfelt reaction to Bayley putting her over on WWE TV

A popular star has reacted to Bayley putting her over today on a WWE show. Bayley is the reigning WWE Women's Champion and retained her title in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi at Backlash 2024 in France.

The Role Model was a guest on WWE's The Bump today and discussed a variety of topics. A wrestling fan noticed that the 34-year-old was wearing the t-shirt of another superstar during her appearance on the show and shared the image online. The superstar in question was Mia Yim, and she reacted to the post on her Instagram story.

Mia Yim shared the image and added a happy tears emoji as seen in the image below. You can check out the veteran's Instagram story by clicking here.

Yim reacts to Bayley wearing her shirt.

Mia Yim has recently returned to NXT and defeated Arianna Grace earlier this month. She also competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was defeated by Tiffany Stratton in the first round at a live event.

Bayley believes her betrayal by Damage CTRL was a long time coming on WWE SmackDown

Bayley defeated her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky, to become champion at WrestleMania XL. The veteran was once the leader of the heel faction but they betrayed her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Bayley shared that she feels her betrayal was a long time coming in hindsight. She also claimed her faction thought she was dumber than she really was and she saw it coming:

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" [0:55 – 1:15]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley broke character to praise another WWE Superstar earlier today as well. It will be interesting to see who steps up next on SmackDown to challenge for the title.