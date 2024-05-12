WWE star assures title win at major upcoming event after feeling disrespected

World Wrestling Entertainment will undergo a major change next year with the Netflix-WWE deal for 2025. WrestleMania is booked for the Easter holidays in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event, with the backing of the WWE-UFC merger which happened late last year, NXT Battleground will emanate from the UFC Apex later this month.

The show is already creating a buzz because of a six-woman Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion, the first of its kind in the women's division. It appears 'Michin' Mia Yim is in a do-or-die situation after falling to Tiffany Stratton in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Taking to Instagram, she called out the disrespect she had to endure after losing to Stratton, but assured that she will become the first woman to hoist the NXT Women's North American Championship at NXT Battleground:

"The disrespect. I may not make it to Queen of the Ring but I promise I’ll give everything to be THE FIRST NXT Women’s North American Champion," Michin wrote.

Meanwhile, the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia will host the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, a day before NXT Battleground. So far, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton from the SmackDown roster have advanced to the next round. One of these four women will face a RAW superstar at the upcoming international PLE.

Mia Yim credits former WWE Champion for inadvertently helping her focus on climbing the ladder

Mia Yim was The Original Club's answer to Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day during their feud against the heel faction in late 2022. A year later, upon returning to the program after being taken out by The Bloodline, AJ Styles was no longer interested in associating himself with her or even his longtime friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in January, Michin opened up about the disbandment of The O.C. and hoping to keep the family together. However, her focus has also shifted to climbing up the ranks in the women's division, especially now with Styles' indifferent behavior towards the group. Being pushed away by the former WWE Champion has helped her focus on personal ambitions.

"I would definitely love to climb up the ranks. I know I just had a championship match with IYO SKY and as of now, with my focus [on] the boys and trying to make sure the family stick together — that's where my priority is right now. However, the more that AJ don't wanna hug me, the more I'm trying to focus on the girls. At the end of the day, I might have to focus on myself, but I got to stick with family," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Plenty of WWE fans have opined that she deserves more time on television and is an underrated performer. Michin has slowly been building herself up despite the loss against then Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Do you see Michin being crowned as the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

