35-year-old star pulls double duty after Seth Rollins misses WWE live event

Seth Rollins couldn't appear at tonight's WWE live event in Columbus, which led to Johnny Gargano pulling double duty.

WWE presented its latest house show from Columbus tonight. It was supposed to feature some top names, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, the duo couldn't make it due to travel issues, and fans weren't happy.

As a fan pointed out on Twitter, Seth's absence resulted in Johnny Gargano pulling double duty at the event. He wrestled Baron Corbin in singles competition earlier in the night.

With Rollins unable to make it, Gargano replaced him in the night's main event. The headliner was a Steel Cage match pitting Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory.

Fans weren't happy over Seth Rollins missing the live event

Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. He is a former WWE Champion, Universal Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner. He is usually the highlight of WWE's house shows, as his charisma and in-ring skills are second to none.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Rollins being unable to make it to the live event. A fan wrote that they were "fuc*ing pis*ed" after learning that Rollins didn't appear.

Another fan noted that the live crowd was chanting "We want Rollins" during the show.

Rollins is currently feuding with Austin Theory on WWE RAW. He lost the United States Championship to the 25-year-old in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series WarGames. He recently defeated Bobby Lashley to win a shot at the title.

On January 2, WWE will present the very first RAW of 2023. WWE has already announced that Rollins will take on Theory for his US Title on the show. It remains to be seen if Rollins manages to win back the prestigious belt.

