Seth Rollins set for a major championship match on the first WWE RAW of 2023

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on RAW in two weeks time.

The Visionary lost the title to the 25-year-old star during a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series last month, which also involved Bobby Lashley. This was after Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins during an episode of RAW for the US Title.

Last week on the red brand, the former Universal Champion defeated The All Mighty in a number one contender's match.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that the United States Title match between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory will take place on the January 2 episode of RAW, which will be the first WWE TV show of the new year.

Seth Rollins and Theory were involved in an in-ring segment on the red brand this week, which got many fans hyped up for the match.

Austin Theory is still recognized as the youngest United States Champion in WWE history, and it'll be interesting to see whether he will retain the gold.

