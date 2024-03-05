35-year-old star returns to RAW after almost month away to take out Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn now has a definitive road to WrestleMania 40. It can be secured next week if he wins a six-man gauntlet match to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. After his win on RAW, he was taken out by a returning star who returned after three weeks.

Sami Zayn was thrilled about his opportunity and a clear path to WrestleMania. He was interrupted backstage by Valhalla and Ivar, who felt that the Viking Raiders star should have been in the Gauntlet match instead. Zayn would go on to defeat Ivar in a good singles match on RAW.

After the match, the 35-year-old star Bronson Reed returned after nearly a month away to attack Sami Zayn and make a clear-cut statement.

Bronson Reed was announced as one of the six participants for next week's Gauntlet match, which also involved Zayn, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh.

Bronson Reed was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match, but the birth of his child prevented him from going back to his home country.

It's going to be a fun match to watch. Gauntlet matches on the road to WrestleMania have historically delivered in a big way, which could be another big one.

