35-year-old steals Becky Lynch's nickname ahead of WWE RAW

A major WWE RAW star has seemingly stolen Becky Lynch's nickname ahead of tomorrow night's show in Pennsylvania. The veteran's contract expired this week following her loss to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the latest episode of the red brand.

Bronson Reed has struggled so far on the main roster and is yet to win a championship. He was left out of the past two WrestleMania cards and came up short at King and Queen of the Ring PLE last weekend. Sami Zayn connected with the Helluva Kick on the 35-year-old to retain the Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW, Reed took to his Instagram to share an interesting message. He asked fans "Who's The Man?" as seen in his post below. The former Women's World Champion Lynch uses the moniker - 'The Man', leading people to wonder if Reed was stealing her nickname.

"MOD3RN MA$TODON "WHO'S THE MAN?", he wrote.

Becky Lynch captured the vacant Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the title due to injury. Morgan defeated Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring PLE and then again this past Monday night in a Steel Cage match to retain the title. She shared a ki** with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio after the match and will be addressing the controversial moment tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo calls out Becky Lynch for mistake on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy with Becky Lynch following her match with Liv Morgan last week on the red brand.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated he saw Big Time Becks calling out a spot to Liv Morgan during their match on WWE RAW. He noted that he caught them having a brief conversation during an overhead shot and added that Lynch had to be better than that.

"There’s an overhead shot. The overhead shot looks cool, the two women are doubled down on the mat and as clear as day, Becky is talking to Liv. Guys, you got to be better than that. First of all, the way you shoot it, secondly, Becky at least cover your mouth, talk into your arm. They were blatantly talking to each other. Come on guys, at this level, I should not be seeing that as a viewer," said a disappointed Russo. [56:12 onwards]

You can check out this week's episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Becky Lynch is now a free agent and has a major decision to make. It will be fascinating to see if The Man decides to return to WWE or start a new chapter elsewhere.

