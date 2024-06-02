Liv Morgan set to address controversial k**s on RAW; WWE official reacts

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to address her controversial ki** last week on WWE RAW. The 29-year-old won the title by defeating Becky Lynch in a singles match at King and Queen of the Ring last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This past Monday night on the red brand, Liv Morgan defended the title against Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved in the action and accidentally caused Morgan to retain. After the match, the champion ki**ed Mysterio and he seemingly wanted nothing to do with it.

WWE has hyped a segment for tomorrow night's RAW with Morgan addressing her and Dominik's ki** last week. Referee Jessika Carr has reacted to the post with the eyes emoji.

Becky Lynch's WWE contract has expired and The Man is now a free agent following her loss this past Monday on RAW.

Vince Russo claims Liv Morgan is not a star in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has recently suggested that Liv Morgan is not a star because she discussed flatulence.

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was very upset about Morgan discussing farting in the ring in a recent interview. The veteran ranted that she was not a star because of the comment and went on to claim that "pros don't do that."

"When I come on this show guys and I say 'Liv Morgan is not a star,' that is why. That is why, stars don't say that bro. You ever hear Bruce springsteen tweet out, 'Man there were many nights when I was standing next to the Big man Clarence Clemons and he would just let one out.' That's not a pro. Pros don't do that. This is what I am talking about." [From 01:45 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Morgan claimed to be on a revenge tour when she returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She has taken credit for taking out Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania and it will be interesting to see how long she can hold onto the Women's World Championship.

