35-year-old superstar set to wrestle for the first time over two years in WWE

WWE brought back several released wrestlers and old gimmicks under the new regime. Today, the company announced that former T-Bar aka Dijak will be wrestling for the first time in over two years on NXT.

Vince McMahon retired a few months ago The new regime, which came to power, made several changes to the product, including the return of several released superstars and popular old gimmicks.

Earlier this month, the vignettes of Dominik Dijakovic began airing on the Black and Gold brand. Last week, he made his return to NXT with a different look and went by Dijak. He made quick work of North American Champion Wes Lee. Today, WWE announced his first match since his return:

"After his stunning return last week that saw him lay out the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dijak returns to an NXT ring for the first time in years. Who will be brave enough to take on Dijak when he steps back into the squared circle? Tune in to NXT on USA on Tuesday 8/7 C to find out!" [H/T - WWE]

Dominik Dijakovic was last seen on NXT in 2020 where he was attacked by Karrion Kross before being written off television.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Dijak might be heading for the WWE North American Championship

In 2020, several NXT stars made their main roster debuts. However, they received new gimmicks and joined a stable called Retribution. Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, Dio Madden, and Mia Yim were replaced by T-Bar, Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning respectively.

A year later, the group was officially broken up by WWE and every member went their separate ways. T-Bar remained on the main roster where he wrestled for Main Event.

Last week, T-Bar returned to WWE NXT after a match between Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship. He immediately made a statement by attacking the current champion and revealing his new name.

As per last week, it seems like Dijak wants to go for the North American Championship and might face Wes Lee for the title in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Dijak can make the same or greater impact than Dominik Dijakovic did in NXT.

What do you think of Dijak's return to NXT? Sound off in the comment section.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes