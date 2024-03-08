35-year-old WWE star comes out in support of Bianca Belair with a heartwarming message

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has shared a message in support of Bianca Belair ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After the announcement that Bianca Belair would be one of the cover stars for the upcoming 2K24 game, alongside Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, an unfortunate incident occurred as a small section of fans made racist remarks directed at The EST.

Fans and fellow WWE Superstars have rallied to support Belair following the unfortunate incident. Dakota Kai expressed solidarity, retweeting one of her previous posts highlighting Belair's support when Kai returned from an injury. The 35-year-old star emphasized Belair's selflessness and genuine character.

"Stays true. A real one," Dakota Kai wrote.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch also came out in support of Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch joined several top stars in expressing support for Bianca Belair following the regrettable racist remarks made by some fans.

In a recent tweet, The Man praised Belair, describing her as one of the best flagbearers for the Stamford-based promotion.

Lynch acknowledged Belair's commitment to her craft and noted that her personality and heart set her apart, making her truly one of a kind.

"One of the bEST flagbearers we have in WWE. This woman barely sleeps because of her dedication to her craft. Her work ethic is top tier and her personality and heart goes beyond that somehow. @BiancaBelair is truly 1 of 1!" Becky Lynch wrote

With Wrestlemania 40 just around the corner, the anticipation builds to see what's in store for Bianca Belair as she gears up for the grandest event of the year.

Who do you think should face Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 40? Let us know.

