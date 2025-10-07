35-Year-Old WWE Star Confirms Separation From Her 'Family'

A popular WWE star has issued a heartbreaking statement on her current situation after what has happened over the past few weeks. She has officially separated herself from who she thought was family.IYO SKY has had a tough time recently, with a vignette on last night's episode of WWE RAW showing the extent of emotional turmoil within her. She spoke about Asuka and Kairi Sane's betrayal of her, stating that it broke her heart. IYO had considered the two of them to be family, but not anymore.Directly addressing The Empress of Tomorrow, SKY stated that her jealousy and disrespect changed their relationship. She then revealed that Rhea Ripley is her new family, with the two having stuck together amid their issues with Asuka and Kairi Sane.IYO SKY is set to team up with Ripley against The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel this Saturday, following weeks of animosity between both sides. Here is part of what she said to Asuka last night on WWE RAW:&quot;I didn't want to believe Rhea, but she was right. You only want what's best for you. A real family member wouldn't tell me who to be friends with. A real family member wouldn't take credit for what I've done. We are not family anymore. But I'm starting to find out who is. And at Crown Jewel, you will find out that Asuka isn't ready for IYO,&quot; she said.Will IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley Win at WWE Crown Jewel 2025?Based on how this story has gone so far, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are due a win. Asuka has dominated their feud, even putting her own tag team partner through a lot. The Empress of Tomorrow even slapped Kairi Sane when she refused to face IYO on WWE RAW.The Pirate Princess eventually fought her ex-teammate and even picked up the win, following interference from Asuka. With Ripley absent from the show, it seems likely that she and SKY will get their lick back at Crown Jewel. Besides, it is in Mami's home country of Australia. There is no bigger sign that the babyfaces will win on Saturday.