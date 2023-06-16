35-year-old WWE star says first-time-ever match with Roman Reigns could happen "down the line"

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had so many matches in the past three years that it's hard to think of people he is yet to wrestle. However, we could see The Tribal Chief in such a situation against another dominant star.

Gunther has commented on a potential match against Roman Reigns, stating it will happen after a while, as they are far apart from each other. The Ring General is the Intercontinental Champion on RAW and is a few weeks away from having the longest reign in the title's history.

He is focused on breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for now, while Roman Reigns makes even more history during his run with the Universal Championship. Gunther said this during a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall on Ten Count, also stating that he is interested in facing The Big Uce in the future:

"I think that's an interesting one down the line too. I think right now we're very far apart from each other in what we have to do on different brands. Roman is in this never seen before title reign and I'm in the midst of making history. So once that's all said and done, we'll see if that's going to happen," said Gunther. [9:36-10:03]

It remains to be seen when Gunther and Roman Reigns will eventually cross paths in WWE. It is too big of a match to miss out on. Meanwhile, The Ring General spoke about several other things during the interview, including whether Imperium will add another member and a potential unification match at SummerSlam.

Gunther nearly earned a shot at Roman Reigns in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match and faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, that spot could have gone to Gunther, the last man eliminated. The Austrian entered at number one and lasted the entire match, breaking the record for the longest time spent in a 30-man Rumble.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



The record has been broken.



#RoyalRumble Gunther lasted in the Royal Rumble match for over 70 minutes.The record has been broken. Gunther lasted in the Royal Rumble match for over 70 minutes. The record has been broken. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/R6IzZhsiO0

During the same interview with Steve Fall, Gunther spoke about how close he came to winning it all. He mentioned how well he recovered from it, going on to dominate the upper midcard on SmackDown and RAW:

"[The Royal Rumble] was a very long struggle, being in first then failing at the end, but just by an inch. At the end, overall, I think it was a very important night for me in my career because it was very unexpected, so I think I rebounded very good from that, and we'll see what happens at the next Royal Rumble," said Gunther. [10:04-10:32]

Gunther might be the favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match. While he'd likely challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as a RAW star, one cannot rule out the possibility of The Ring General facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

