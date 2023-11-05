35-year-old WWE star vows to once again become No. 1 Contender by winning major match on RAW

Being on an all-time run as WWE IC Champion, it seems there is no legitimate competition for Gunther on the main roster at this point...Or is there?

On October 16, 2023, which marked a new season's premiere of Monday Night RAW, "Big" Bronson Reed took the fight to The Ring General. However, the Austrian managed to put down the monster and retain his belt. If given another opportunity, will the Aussie do what no WWE Superstar has been able to do since June 2022?

Bronson Reed took to Instagram (check it here) to assure everyone that this Monday night, he will bulldoze through The Miz, Ivar and Ricochet en route to becoming the No. 1 Contender once again:

"Tsunami is number 1," he wrote.

Is Bronson Reed going to get a rematch against Gunther for the IC title?

Gunther's wife, Jinny, recently pointed to a worthy challenge from a veteran, which has the potential to become a high-profile feud over the IC Championship in the coming months. Check it out here.

Is Bronson Reed a "Triple H Guy" in WWE?

The term "Triple H Guy" is used for those who have had the backing of the Stamford-based promotion's Chief Content Officer since early in their WWE careers, most often wrestlers who were on NXT while Hunter was in charge. Bronson Reed is possibly one of them.

The Aussie was brought back to the company in December 2022 after being let go from the NXT roster in August 2021 and has since been a prominent name on TV.

While speaking on radio station 6iX Perth, Reed revealed that his boss considers him as someone who has the capacity to become a "globally recognized" star for WWE:

"I've always had a good relationship with Triple H. I think he sees in me that I can be something pretty globally recognized with what I do. I'm happy that since my return I've been on a pretty great trajectory, heading for that main event spot, I think." Reed said.

The company will be flying to Australia in February 2024 for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Bronson Reed could find his way into a substantial spot on the card by then based on the pace at which he is going.

