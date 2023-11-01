Gunther's wife reacts to 17-year veteran's WWE IC Championship challenge

Gunther's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion began in June 2022. A new year has come and passed. At 508 days and counting, the Austrian still carries the prestigious belt.

An argument can be made that The Miz is the most deserving of being hailed as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, only right below The Ring General. This may be recency bias, but a large section of WWE Universe believes Gunther has brought prestige to the belt that is unmatched.

Following The A-Lister's promo with Gunther on RAW this past Monday night, there is a possibility that the former WWE Champion could be next in line for a title shot. The Austrian's wife, Jinny, has now reacted to the segment on social media by sharing a picture of it, thus adding more weight to the possible program in the coming weeks. You can check out her Instagram story below.

Gunther's wife Jinny shared a picture from his RAW promo with The Miz

Gunther may have laughed off The Miz's challenge, but the fanbase is convinced that if done right, the veteran would be the fitting wrestler to dethrone The Ring General before WrestleMania season.

Be that as it may, Gunther could defend the WWE IC Championship in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40 instead

As per new reports, WWE has plans to book Brock Lesnar against The Ring General at the Show of Shows in 2024. If things don't fall into place for next year, the company has Chad Gable as a backup plan.

There is a loyal fanbase rooting for Gable to dethrone Gunther, too, based on their trilogy on RAW this year.

Per Xero News, Brock Lesnar is the company's first preference to face Gunther on The Grandest Stage, with the latter walking into the show as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

On that note, there are also heavy rumors that The Beast is looking to hang up his boots as soon as 2025. In the aforementioned report, it was stated that the dream match could very well take place at WrestleMania 41 in a "different scenario."

How do you feel about Gunther possibly headlining WrestleMania 40 as the Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

