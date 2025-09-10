35-year-old WWE star wants to "fight" CM Punk!

CM Punk's return to WWE in 2023 changed the landscape of the promotion, as it opened the doors to many matches in the company. Recently, Grayson Waller expressed his interest in a fight against The Second City Saint.

CM Punk has faced top names in the industry, such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and more, in the past two years since his return to the promotion. Moreover, he shared the ring with Dominik Mysterio at a live event, but Grayson Waller truly wants to take it to the next level against the multi-time world champion.

In an appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the 35-year-old WWE star expressed his interest in fighting against CM Punk. While the former tag team champion didn't imply a physical one, he clearly meant he wants to share the ring with The Straight Edge Star and wants to test his skills on the microphone against The Voice of the Voiceless.

"I want to fight CM Punk. I want to fight CM Punk so bad. I want to have the microphone next to CM Punk. He's just spending too much time with Seth Rollins. You know, we've got to try and drag him out of that, and they two got to stop fighting. I want to see what Punk's really about. That's one of my dreams because he's on the mic, man. There's no one better, and if there's someone who prides himself on their microphone ability, I want to test myself against CM Punk because I know he's not going to hold back at all. He's going to say whatever he thinks," Waller said.

CM Punk will compete at WWE Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk conquered the division when he slayed Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and won the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins orchestrated the ruse of the century and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title from Punk.

The two have been feuding for weeks, and Becky Lynch inserted herself in the story at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 when she assisted her real-life husband to retain the title in a Fatal-4-Way match. After the event, she confronted CM Punk on Monday Night RAW and slapped him a couple of times.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to the promotion and attacked Becky Lynch for her actions. Later, Lee made an appearance on WWE RAW and got herself in a mixed tag team match alongside her husband against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.

