35-year-old WWE Superstar fires shots at The Miz following RAW; makes bold claim for 2024

A WWE Superstar recently took shots at The Miz and made a bold claim for 2024 on social media. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

The Australian Superstar has impressed everyone lately with his in-ring ability. He is currently involved in a feud against Ivar from Viking Raiders. The two wrestlers have recently faced each other twice. Their first match ended in a double countout, whereas Reed hit his opponent with a superplex to win the second one.

On the latest episode of RAW, Reed was seen talking to Adam Pearce regarding Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. The former NXT North American Champion has faced The Ring General for the titles, as the two put on an outstanding performance on the October 16 edition of RAW.

Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram to fire shots at former ally The Miz. He shared a picture of himself standing alongside The A-lister following his return last year. Reed returned to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of RAW and helped The Miz beat Dexter Lumis in their ladder match. In captions to the post, Big Bronson fired shots at the former WWE Champion and claimed that the upcoming year is going to be better and bigger for him:

"1 year ago in Des Moines I returned to @wwe. A lot has changed since this moment. One, The Miz can suck eggs! Two, I have had a crazy year back. Go and watch the matches back and see greatness. 2024 is only going to get better and bigger for BRONSON.MEATHEADS STAND UP," he wrote.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed talks about wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes is widely known for his charismatic persona and in-ring abilities. The American Nightmare was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Bronson Reed praised the American Dream for his ability to move effortlessly in the ring. He believes that the latter is the greatest big man of all time. The RAW Superstar concluded by claiming that he would surpass the late legend by winning the World Heavyweight Championship:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one untill I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

Do you agree with Bronson Reed's words regarding Dusty Rhodes?