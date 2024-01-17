36-year-old former WWE champion undergoing character change upon rumored return at Royal Rumble should happen, believes Booker T

Hall of Famer Booker T believes Trinity (Naomi) needs an 'attitude adjustment' if she returns to WWE.

The 36-year-old walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022 and eventually left the Stamford-based company after spending over a decade there as an active competitor. She later joined TNA, where she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Trinity held the title for 182 days before recently dropping it to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill upon rumors suggesting she would return to WWE at Royal Rumble.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested the former SmackDown Women's Champion should undergo a character change to show a more serious side of herself upon her rumored comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Booker T agreed.

"Hey man, I'd love to work with Naomi. You know what? I mean I don't need to work with Naomi, just getting in her head more than anything. And I agree with Cali as far as the attitude adjustment. You make that move and you do it right. The fans, man, really can see something special," he said.

"Because I said a long time ago, when Naomi was in WWE, that she was the most athletic female that we had in the locker room. Except there are a couple things she needs to work on. Hopefully, outside, you know, being in another company, working with different talent, hopefully, she got a chance to work on those." [1:03:05 - 1:03:47]

Wrestling veteran wants to see Trinity face top WWE star

After losing her TNA Women's World Championship at Hard to Kill a few days ago, Trinity broke down in tears and seemingly bid farewell to TNA fans amid the rumors of her return to WWE.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan revealed that he desired to see Trinity square off against Bianca Belair upon her rumored comeback.

"They're just both such freakishly, oh my God! Their athleticism is off the freaking chart. Like, I'm not exaggerating here. People give, like, NBA players the credit and wide receivers and tight ends special positions as being like the best all-around athletes. I'm telling you, both of those women are the best all-around athletes–guy or girl–I've seen. Just insanely, naturally, athletically gifted. I'd kill to see those two wrestle," he said.

It is not yet confirmed Trinity would return to WWE, though all signs do seem to point in that direction. Certainly, it will be intriguing to see how Triple H handles the whole situation after her walkout almost 2 years ago.

