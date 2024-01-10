Former WWE star should rise to the top if she returns, EC3 says (Exclusive)

The WWE rumor mill is always full of speculation about former superstars who could return. EC3 believes one of those rumored talents, Naomi, would thrive in WWE if she re-signs with the company.

The 36-year-old, known in TNA by her real name Trinity, walked out of the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW alongside Sasha Banks. A recent report from Fightful Select stated that a source expects the TNA Knockouts World Champion to return to WWE soon.

EC3 discussed Naomi's status on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion predicted a lot of success for the TNA star if she returns to her former employers:

"She probably has a whole bunch of new tools, fresh coat of paint, new intriguing match-ups," EC3 said. "I think the opportunity would be there and it would be dependent on her a lot and the circumstances, but I think she would rise to the top, for sure." [8:01 – 8:18]

EC3 explains the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE

When Naomi walked out, Vince McMahon was still in charge of RAW and SmackDown's creative direction. Two months later, Triple H took over from his father-in-law to become the company's top creative figurehead.

EC3 worked with both McMahon and Triple H during his WWE run. He believes the latter is a lot easier to deal with than McMahon:

"Something went wrong, enough for her to leave in the way she did," EC3 said. "Time has passed. Time heals all wounds. Vince was probably a bit catalyst for the communication issues because he was so hard to talk to, while Triple H, from my experience, is far more approachable and far easier to talk to and far more collaborative when you speak together." [6:51 – 7:15]

EC3 also gave a fascinating insight into how wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes viewed Naomi during her days as a developmental talent.

