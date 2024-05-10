36-year-old shares heartwarming exchange with Bayley following title loss

WWE has shared a heartwarming exchange between Bayley and a SmackDown star on social media today. Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL last month.

The SmackDown star in question is Naomi. The former leader of Damage CTRL put her title on the line in a Triple Threat match against the former Women's Tag Team Champion and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash 2024 in France. The Role Model emerged victorious after rolling Naomi up for the pinfall victory.

The promotion's official X account shared a heartwarming exchange between Naomi and the champion following the match at Backlash. Naomi instructed the veteran to get in the ring to celebrate after winning the match and you can check it out in the post below.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be in action tonight on the blue brand in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will be squaring off against Nia Jax tonight and sent a hilarious message to The Irresistible Force ahead of SmackDown.

Bayley claims this year will define her WWE career

Bayley has opened up about her current position in WWE and believes this is a very important year for her career in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, the champion stated that this year will ultimately define her career in the company. She added that she wants to continue to grow as a performer and does not believe she has reached her potential yet.

"I think this WrestleMania I've been saying, honestly, this year is gonna define my career. I just wanna keep growing, you know? I know I'm at the top level of when you think about women's wrestling, especially in WWE, but, to be honest, I don't think I'm at that level yet," she said. [From 01:41 - 02:02]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bayley was formerly the leader of Damage CTRL but the heel faction betrayed her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Damage CTRL has been drafted to RAW this year, and Iyo Sky is in the process of rebounding after losing the title. The Genius of the Sky defeated Natalya this past Monday on RAW to advance to the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

