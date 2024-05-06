Bayley shows off impressive new look following WWE Backlash France

Bayley retained the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash France. The Role Model recently shared a social media update, showing off her look from the premium live event.

The 34-year-old defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Championship. Her first title defense against Naomi, on the April 19 edition of SmackDown, ended in a No Contest after Tiffany Stratton attacked both superstars. At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Bayley pinned Naomi to retain her title in the Triple-Threat match that also featured The Buff Barbie.

The former Damage CTRL member sported a new hairstyle during the weekend in France. The champion had turquoise and purple streaks in her hair with a fade on the right side of her head. She recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes videos of herself getting her hair and makeup done ahead of the show.

Here are screenshots from her Instagram Stories:

Bayley opens up on rivalry with former stablemates

The Role Model returned from injury at SummerSlam 2022, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, to confront RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair following the latter's win over Becky Lynch. Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the faction later on.

After months of tease, the rest of the members of Damage CTRL turned against The Role Model following this year's Royal Rumble. It led the former leader to challenge IYO SKY for her title at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bayley stated that she knew her former stablemates would attack her:

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know? They thought they were outsmarting me, but I've been doing this a lot longer than they have at this level. I've had my share of turns and all that stuff, so I had the experience, and I saw it coming," she said.

On Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2024, Damage CTRL was drafted to Monday Night RAW. With Bayley being a champion on SmackDown, the possibility of her crossing paths with her former stablemates for the time being is very low.

