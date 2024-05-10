Popular WWE Superstar sends hilarious message to Nia Jax ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has sent a hilarious message to Nia Jax ahead of their matchup tonight on SmackDown. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments began last Monday night on RAW, with the finals set to place at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Naomi will be competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament and has a huge matchup tonight in the first round. The veteran will be squaring off against Nia Jax and delivered a hilarious message to her opponent ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand.

"🤮 @LinaFanene you are not invited to the cookout btw," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton this past Saturday at Backlash 2024 in France. The Role Model rolled Naomi up to pick up the pinfall victory and retain her title.

WWE Superstar breaks character to comment on her friendship with Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton recently discussed how she has bonded with Nia Jax during her time on the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Champion put forth a solid effort at Backlash but missed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever toward the end of the match. Bayley and Naomi got out of the way and planted Stratton with a 3D to take her out of the match.

Speaking with TV Insider, Stratton shared that she had bonded with Jax and it was nice to have someone to talk to when the promotion went to Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 earlier this year.

"Me and Nia Jax. I don't know if you've seen those TikToks, but we really bonded. I have fun with her... It was super nice. Perth was my big PLE [Premium Live Event], so it was nice to have someone there to guide me along the way. Like this is where you go, this is what you do. We had a 20-hour plane ride together, so it was nice to have someone to talk to," she said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Naomi returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January. Only time will tell if the veteran can overcome Nia Jax tonight on WWE SmackDown and advance further in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback