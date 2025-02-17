36-year-old star has one condition for WWE return - 'Let me speak"

A popular former WWE personality has opened up about her time in the Stamford-based promotion and revealed what would convince her to return to the company. Samantha Irvin stated that, unlike her previous gig as a ring announcer, she wanted to explore a backstage role where she could speak freely.

Irvin's sudden WWE exit in October 2024 came as a shock to fans as she was at the height of her popularity and had become one of the most beloved ring announcers in the company. In subsequent interviews, she made it clear that she was not satisfied with merely being an announcer and wanted to do more.

Since leaving the promotion, Samantha Irvin has focused on her music career and recently released her first single, Make Me. In an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 36-year-old star discussed in detail her time in WWE.

When asked if she would ever return to the company, Irvin explained that it would be only if she was allowed to do something more than just being an announcer.

"Let me be in a backstage (role), let me speak. I never spoke, not one time, except when I said, 'Thank you, Lilian [Garcia],' when she hugged me, but I've never said a free word," said Irvin. (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Samantha Irvin on working with Michael Cole in WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, Irvin revealed that Michael Cole was her boss when she was called up to the main roster and how he gave her the freedom as a ring announcer. She also explained that her getting emotional at moments, especially after Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania 40, was genuine and authentic.

"Michael Cole was my boss when I came up to the main roster. He literally said, ‘Be you. Go out, try it, be you.’ Luckily, most things worked. I credit them very much. They gave me creative freedom to play and have fun. That was like mixing being a professional stage performer and vocalist and being a fan that they never should have let in [laughs]. The over-emotion and all that was certainly real and 100% a loss of professionalism in those moments," said Samantha Irvin.

Considering Irvin just made a big stride in her musical career, it remains to be seen when or if at all things fall in place for her potential WWE return down the line. With Triple H being often credited with the return of many stars, her fans would hope Samantha can convince The Game of her talents, even in the new creative direction she desires.

