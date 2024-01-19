Multi-time world champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) recently made the jump to TNA Wrestling following his departure from WWE. Steve Maclin, a former TNA World Champion, has reacted to his arrival.

The Show Off debuted at the promotion's Hard to Kill event this past Saturday. He showed up after the main event, hitting the new world champion Moose with a superkick and a ZigZag. He then celebrated with the crowd. Nemeth made his in-ring debut at TNA Snake Eyes, where he defeated former NXT star Zachary Wentz.

During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Steve Maclin commented on Nic Nemeth joining TNA Wrestling by stating that it excites him and he's looking forward to facing the ex-WWE star.

"That just lights a fire under my a** [Nic Nemeth joining TNA]. You have somebody like Nic Nemeth who’s been doing this for so long and it’s so funny, everybody says he’s underrated, but he’s not. He’s a star and for a star like him to come in and to come into TNA and with the experience that he has and the name that he has because it brings another aura and it brings a lot more eyes to the product which is a good thing," said Maclin.

The 36-year-old continued:

"Because we’re trying to move in that direction where we’re building TNA to be bigger and better than it ever was and I think I’ve done that and I’ve been a part of that since my time being there since 2021 and now for this to be the start of this new era in TNA, it’s really cool to have something like that happen and I’m very much looking forward to one day getting in the ring with him," he added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Dolph Ziggler wants to become the TNA World Champion

The Show Off was involved in an in-ring segment on TNA IMPACT this week, where he announced that he's coming for the TNA World Championship, which is currently held by Moose.

The last time Dolph Ziggler held a title was in 2022 when he had a short stint as NXT Champion.

He's also a former Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. He's never held a championship outside of WWE, so if he dethrones Moose, it'll be a big accomplishment for him. It'll be interesting to see how things turn out for Dolph Ziggler in TNA.

