36-year-old star is working with other companies while signed with WWE

Nick Aldis recently talked about working for other wrestling promotions while being signed with WWE.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based company recently signed the former NWA World Champion as a backstage producer.

During an interview with McGuire On Wrestling, Aldis revealed that he was working on other independent commitments while being signed to WWE. He added that the Stamford-based company was very understanding of his situation.

"Fortunately, WWE [has] been very understanding of [my schedule]. There have been times where I’ve been unable to make certain shows because of my independent commitments, and also because of Mickie’s commitments. Fitting it all in is a challenge, but certainly fun. Basically, I’m currently attending RAW and SmackDown whenever I can," Aldis shared.

The 36-year-old also spoke about his current run with the company and said that he was enjoying the process, especially helping out the younger talent.

"I think it’s safe to say I’m working with WWE, yes. That’s the way I look at it — I’m working with them at the moment. At least from my point of view, I feel like it’s been very positive, and I’ve enjoyed it. And it’s been rewarding, and I’m very obviously flattered that they would want my input and expertise, … especially with helping some of the younger talent that are coming up from NXT." [ H/T 411MANIA ]

It will be interesting to see if he eventually signs as an in-ring talent.

WWE legend Bret Hart hailed Nick Aldis as one of the best wrestlers in the world

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis revealed that it was an honor for him when Bret Hart hailed him as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"It's been a huge honor of my life to get the endorsement of Bret. I heard him in an interview recently discussing his son's promotion in Calgary, Dungeon Wrestling, and saying like, 'Oh, we've got Nick Aldis, one of the best wrestlers in the world... Just getting to talk shop with him and hear his take on things, hear him discuss in more detail, and also get to hear him say things he wouldn't say on camera," Aldis shared.

Hart and Aldis had worked together recently at Stampede Wrestling.

