36-year-old superstar calls out WWE and Logan Paul for a United States Championship match

Logan Paul has been the WWE United States Champion for 138 days. Recently, a veteran superstar called him out in a unique way. The Maverick is set to defend the United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL. This will only be the second defense since Paul won the title at Crown Jewel last November.

WWE recently signed the first-ever center-ring sponsorship deal with Paul's PRIME Hydration brand. NXT's Dijak took to X and revealed that Logan's hydration social media team sent him a celebratory package to unbox, including a rare Glowberry flavor. The 36-year-old sarcastically called the YouTuber his "legit personal close friend," adding that they've never exchanged words, but The Maverick has walked past him a few times. He also confirmed that he's never seen KSI in person, but he's surely amazing.

The former T-BAR ended the video by remarking on how delicious the drinks were and then thanked the YouTube stars. Dijak then captioned the post with the only reason he was all smiles in the unboxing video - he wants a title shot from The Ultimate Influencer.

"If this doesn't get me US Title match then nothing will. @LoganPaul @KSI @PrimeHydrate @WWE @WWENXT," Dijak wrote as the caption.

Dijak has not received a reply from Paul or KSI as of this writing. The official Prime and WWE accounts tagged also have not acknowledged the message as of this writing.

WWE legend has major praise for Logan Paul

Logan Paul debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2021 and since then has received significant praise from colleagues and fans. He is seen by many as the best celebrity wrestler to ever step in the ring.

Paul became the United States Champion by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. The decision to put the strap on The Maverick was controversial at first, but at least one wrestling legend supported the idea - Vince Russo.

The Attitude Era head writer discussed the title change on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and gave the YouTube star a massive endorsement.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that [title change]. 'We've said many times, man... Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo, he can get heat. Absolutely... absolutely great move [putting the title on him]," Russo said. [From 1:45 - 2:06]

Paul is not expected to wrestle between now and WrestleMania XL, but that could change. He has not competed since the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24.

