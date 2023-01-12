36-year-old superstar on possibly returning to WWE under Triple H's regime and reforming fan-favorite stable

Triple H changed the landscape of the company when he was announced as the Chief Content Officer for all three brands. Upon the arrival of his new regime, Hunter brought back several stars from the past. SAnity and Imperium's Alexander Wolfe recently discussed the possibility of returning to WWE.

In 2016, Triple H created SAnitY in the third brand of WWE, NXT, with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross. WWE Universe adored the stable due to them being unhinged and possessing a strange aura which was not common for a stable.

Unfortunately, most members of the stable are out of the company except Nikki Cross, who reinvented herself under the new regime after being Nikki A.S.H. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Wolfe addressed the possibility of returning to WWE and reforming SAnitY on the main roster:

"Of course, I hear the rumors and I see all the posts from the wrestling community tagging my name, Damo, Nikki, EY, and tagging Hunter and Shawn... They [WWE Universe] remembered SAnitY and I'm very grateful for that and I'm also very grateful that people want to see that act get a second chance, just relive that and everything. So, it's very dear to my heart... Is there room? I don't know. Is there an opportunity? Maybe because never say never in professional wrestling not only in WWE but in general... but time will tell I guess." (From 4:45 to 5:30)

Several NXT alumni have made their return to WWE and it will be interesting to see if Young, Wolfe, and Dain make their way back to the promotion.

What did SAnitY do on the Black and Gold brand under Triple H's regime?

Triple H was the godfather of the Black and Gold brand and worked as the creative head of the brand for nearly a decade before stepping down from his duties, as he was replaced by Shawn Michaels.

During the golden age of NXT, SAnitY was one of the most popular stables in the brand. They won the NXT Tag Team Championships by breaking the A.O.P.'s undefeated streak.

The stable was one of three teams to participate in the first-ever Men's WarGames match, which was introduced by Triple H in 2017. SAnitY was unable to secure the win as the Undisputed Era won the contest.

Unfortunately, the stable didn't have a similar amount of success on the main roster as they were underutilized and eventually broke apart before most of the members were released from the company, except Nikki Cross.

What are your thoughts on SAnitY's run in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes