36-year-old superstar says old gimmick can "die in a fire"; asks WWE 2K23 to update his video game character

A 36-year-old superstar is unhappy with how he is presented in WWE 2K23 and would like for the game to include his current gimmick.

Dominik Dijakovic currently performs in NXT and goes by the ring name Dijak. However, he was a part of the now-infamous RETRIBUTION faction that was a massive flop on the main roster.

In the group, Dominik portrayed T-Bar and had a mask covering the lower portion of his face. Mustafa Ali, Mercedes Martinez, Mace, Mia Yim, and former superstar Shane Thorne were also part of the failed faction.

Dijak took to Twitter and declared that T-Bar can "die in a fire" and asked for his gimmick to be updated in the game.

"Hello @WWEgames! Long time no see! As much as we all love and appreciate your hard work and effort, I think we can all agree that T-BAR can die in a fire. It would seem the people would love to see DIJAK in #WWE2K23 and I am pretty fond of the idea myself, please and thank you!" he tweeted.

DIJAK @DijakWWE Assemble @Assemble_Show Hey @DijakWWE you are still T-Bar in #WWE2K23 We need HARD JUSTICE TODAY! @WWEgames Hey @DijakWWE you are still T-Bar in #WWE2K23 We need HARD JUSTICE TODAY! @WWEgames https://t.co/THIRyuM0Mo Hello @WWEgames ! Long time no see! As much as we all love and appreciate your hard work and effort, I think we can all agree that T-BAR can die in a fire. It would seem the people would love to see DIJAK in #WWE2K23 and I am pretty fond of the idea myself, please and thank you! twitter.com/assemble_show/… Hello @WWEgames! Long time no see! As much as we all love and appreciate your hard work and effort, I think we can all agree that T-BAR can die in a fire. It would seem the people would love to see DIJAK in #WWE2K23 and I am pretty fond of the idea myself, please and thank you! twitter.com/assemble_show/…

AEW star Keith Lee sends a seven-word message to WWE's Dijak

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic had some epic battles during their time together in WWE NXT.

Keith Lee was let go by the company in 2021 and was quickly picked up by All Elite Wrestling. His time in AEW has been interesting so far, but the big man hasn't been able to break out as a singles star. He teamed up with Swerve Strickland for a while before transitioning into another tag team with veteran Dustin Rhodes.

The 38-year-old recently took to Twitter and sent Dijak a message after Dominik said that he missed him.

Dijak lost to Ilja Dragunov in an incredible Last Man Standing match at NXT Battleground 2023 last month. He has never captured a title during his time with the company, and it will be interesting to see if the veteran gets an opportunity to do so soon.

Do you think Dijak would be successful on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes