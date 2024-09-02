36-year-old WWE star sends one-word message after wiping out Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman returned to WWE RAW after a lengthy hiatus owing to surgery for a neck injury. His slow climb to the top of the card in the months that followed was brought to a screeching halt last week by Bronson Reed during a major brawl that broke out in the parking lot.

The Australian who weighs over 330 lbs has been on a rampage on the red brand lately, having already taken out former world champions Seth Rollins and The Miz, among others. Rollins disappeared altogether from WWE television after being Tsunami'd by Reed six times. Whether Strowman or even The Visionary returns to the program tonight bears watching.

Meanwhile, 'Big' Bronson Reed took to Instagram earlier today, reflecting on the rollercoaster of events that have transpired in his life, in recent times, including testing positive for COVID. A few selected moments were shared in the photo dump, per the 36-year-old's interests:

"Life," wrote Bronson Reed.

Check out his Instagram post below:

A harsh critic of the Aussie's destruction on Monday nights is former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, who believes Triple H and the latter's creative team will fumble with Bronson Reed upon Seth Rollins' return.

Vince Russo also believes WWE does not care for Braun Strowman anymore

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion. He has accomplished quite a lot in the wrestling business outside of winning titles. From being a member of The Wyatt Family and feuding with top stars such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Strowman was often looked at as a legit main event talent.

But then The Monster Among All Monsters was released by WWE in 2021, only for him to return to the company a year later. Since then, Strowman has been used as a marquee attraction for several events, but he has not been utilized in a main event scenario like before.

Vince Russo touched upon the former Universal Champion's current situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast after Bronson Reed decimated him last week.

"I think they've given up on him [Braun Strowman]. I think the only reason he's there is just because of the size, he's an attraction and a draw," Vince Russo said.

You can watch the entire podcast below:

As for Bronson Reed, after quietly returning to the Stamford-based promotion in late 2022, this is the first time the spotlight has been put on him in such a manner. The Aussie appears to be making the most of this opportunity.

