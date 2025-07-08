36-year-old WWE star takes a shot at Jey Uso after RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had a rough night on this week’s episode of RAW. The former World Heavyweight Champion faced Bronson Reed in a singles match. While he won the bout, it was a DQ victory since Reed threw one of the commentators’ chairs at Main Event Jey. After the show ended, Auszilla sent a message to The Yeet Master.

Bronson Reed revealed his intentions of destroying Jey Uso at the kickoff of this week’s Monday Night Show. He said that his opponent of the night didn’t respect him, and he was going to Tsunami some respect into him. During the match, however, Reed found it quite challenging to dominate The Yeet Master. So, not caring about the results, he just threw a chair at Uso.

The 36-year-old then climbed to the top rope and delivered a couple of Tsunamis to the 2025 Royal Rumble Winner. He would have wreaked more havoc, but Adam Pearce rushed to the ring with several officials to put a stop to the destruction. Following the show, Bronson Reed fired shots at Jey Uso on X.

“So I ... YEETED that chair tonight ☠️,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

So far, there has been no update on the condition of the OG Bloodline member. Earlier in the night, Bron Breakker had injured Sami Zayn with multiple Spears, which has resulted in the Canadian being out of active programming indefinitely.

The Unpredictable Bad*ss had also talked about his hatred for Zayn during the kickoff. It should be noted that the former four-time Intercontinental Champion was attacked with a steel pipe by Karrion Kross for the second consecutive week before his match with Breakker. This likely contributed majorly to him being taken off RAW.

Jey Uso gave a silent throwback to his days as a tag team wrestler

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso enter the ring with black shorts and a towel tucked within. This was the gear the former World Heavyweight Champion used to don alongside his brother Jimmy Uso during their tag team days. The Usos are 10-time tag team champions in the WWE.

The 39-year-old left The Bloodline with the help of Cody Rhodes and joined the roster of Monday Night RAW two years ago. He started The Yeet Movement, which gave a significant boost to his singles career and earned him massive popularity with the WWE Universe. This support allowed him to win this year’s Royal Rumble and defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win his first singles world title.

While this was a big moment for him and The Yeet Nation, The Ring General struck back and won his title on the RAW episode following Money in the Bank. Mr. Yeet attempted to re-enter the world title picture and reached the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. However, he lost to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. It would be interesting to see when Uso regains his grip and fights for the world title once again.

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

